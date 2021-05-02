Man arrested in connection with two shooting incidents in Belfast

A 32-year-old man has been arrested following reports of two shooting incidents in north Belfast.

PSNI detectives investigating the incidents on Sunday morning have appealed for information and witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Faulkner said that it was reported that a window of a property has been damaged by a man during an incident on Manor Street at around 8.50am.

It was reported that up to two shots were fired by a man in the area.

The PSNI said there were no reports of any injuries.

“Later in the morning, shortly after 10.30am, a report was made to police that shots had been fired in the Silverstream Road area,” Detective Faulkner added.

“Our officers responded and attended the area where they conducted a number of enquiries. There were no reports of any injuries.

“A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, and he remains in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.”

Detective Faulkner added: “Enquiries are ongoing, and we are keen to hear from anyone who has information about these incidents, which we believe, at this time, may be linked, to get in touch with us.”

