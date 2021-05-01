Two due in court over discharge of firearm during garda search of Cork premises

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing
The incident occurred during an under-warrant search operation at Rochestown Road, in Cork on Thursday, April 29. Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins Dublin

Sat, 01 May, 2021 - 18:37
Steven Heaney

Two men have been charged following the discharge of a firearm during a garda search of a premises in Cork.

The incident occurred during an under-warrant search operation at Rochestown Road, in Cork on Thursday, April 29.

Four men were arrested after the incident.

Two of the men have been charged and are due to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court this evening at 7.30p.m.

The other two men have been released without charge and a file on the matter is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). 

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.

