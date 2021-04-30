Three arrested following €1m drugs seizure in Meath

Gardaí in Meath have arrested three people after more than €1m worth of cocaine, cannabis and tablets were seized following a number of searches on Thursday evening.
Three arrested following €1m drugs seizure in Meath
Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 12:57
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Meath have arrested three people after more than €1m worth of cocaine, cannabis and tablets were seized following a number of searches on Thursday evening.

At around 9.20pm, gardaí stopped a vehicle in Slane, Co Meath and seized around €70,000 of suspected cocaine. 

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her early 30s, was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Navan Garda Station.

In a follow-up search of a residence in Wilkinstown, gardaí seized around €480,000 of suspected cannabis herb, approximately €400,000 of suspected tablets (Alprazolam, Diazepam, and MDMA), and approximately €70,000 of suspected cocaine.

The drugs are now being sent for analysis.

During the search, gardaí also seized an industrial tablet press, phones, documentation and other drug paraphernalia.

A woman and a man, both 30s, were arrested at the scene and are being detained at Kells Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Brothers ordered to remove caravans from Little Island in trespassing case

More in this section

Brothers ordered to remove caravans from Little Island in trespassing case Brothers ordered to remove caravans from Little Island in trespassing case
Jury in Cork fail to reach verdict in indecent assault case against former scout leader Jury in Cork fail to reach verdict in indecent assault case against former scout leader
Michael Lynn Judge gives Michael Lynn chance to respond to replacement of trustee bid
Croke Park Courtroom4

Garda acquitted of sexually abusing child 40 years ago

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

  • 1
  • 3
  • 26
  • 27
  • 41
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices