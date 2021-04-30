Three arrested following €1m drugs seizure in Meath

Gardaí in Meath have arrested three people after more than €1m worth of cocaine, cannabis and tablets were seized following a number of searches on Thursday evening.
At around 9.20pm, gardaí stopped a vehicle in Slane, Co Meath and seized around €70,000 of suspected cocaine.
The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her early 30s, was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Navan Garda Station.
In a follow-up search of a residence in Wilkinstown, gardaí seized around €480,000 of suspected cannabis herb, approximately €400,000 of suspected tablets (Alprazolam, Diazepam, and MDMA), and approximately €70,000 of suspected cocaine.
The drugs are now being sent for analysis.
During the search, gardaí also seized an industrial tablet press, phones, documentation and other drug paraphernalia.
A woman and a man, both 30s, were arrested at the scene and are being detained at Kells Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.