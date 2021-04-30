Brothers ordered to remove caravans from Little Island in trespassing case

The three were released but did not accept one of the bail conditions
Brothers ordered to remove caravans from Little Island in trespassing case

The three defendants who are aged around 40 were arrested and brought before Cork District Court. File picture: Dan Linehan

Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 06:30
Liam Heylin

Three brothers from County Offaly charged with trespassing on land at Little Island in Cork were released on bail on condition that they would move their caravans from the area and not park them elsewhere in the environs.

The three defendants who are aged around 40 were arrested and brought before Cork District Court.

Shane Collins-Daly solicitor said the State was willing to release the three accused on bail on conditions. However, he said that one of the conditions was not accepted by the defendants.

The condition with which they had a problem was to return to County Offaly and to liaise with the office dealing with housing in the area.

The other two conditions – with which they did not have a problem – was to vacate lands at Wallingstown, Little Island, and to remove caravans and other property, and secondly, to give an undertaking not to park their caravans and any of their property at public or private lands at Little Island or its environs.

Judge Olann Kelleher agreed that the condition in relation to going to Offaly was problematic. He said there could be conditions requiring them to leave Little Island and so forth but they could not be directed to go to just one place in Ireland.

After a brief adjournment, Sergeant Pat Lyons said the prosecution would be satisfied with the conditions to leave Little Island and not to park elsewhere in its environs.

The cases against the three men – Hugh, Martin and John Doyle from County Offaly – was then adjourned until May 13 to allow time for a copy of prosecution evidence to be given to the defence.

Each defendant faces a charge of trespassing on April 29 at Wallingstown, Little Island, County Cork, contrary to Section 19 of the Housing (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2002.

More in this section

Jury in Cork fail to reach verdict in indecent assault case against former scout leader Jury in Cork fail to reach verdict in indecent assault case against former scout leader
Michael Lynn Judge gives Michael Lynn chance to respond to replacement of trustee bid
Scales of justice with judge gavel on table 'Low-grade pimp' jailed for raping and intimidating Kerry sex worker
#courtstrespassingplace: cork
Croke Park Courtroom4

Garda acquitted of sexually abusing child 40 years ago

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

  • 1
  • 3
  • 26
  • 27
  • 41
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices