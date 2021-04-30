Judge warns of Cork car thefts in 'nice, quiet areas'

A judge has warned everyone to lock their cars outside their homes, after dealing with a case in which keys stolen from one car were later found in a stolen car in Cork City.

A juvenile pleaded guilty to the theft of a Helly Hansen jacket and a set of keys, which included the keys to a Mercedes car, and to an attempted theft involving a different vehicle outside another property, in the early hours of the same day in the village of Belgooly, Co Cork.

Both properties had private CCTV systems which helped to identify the youth. His home in Knocknaheeny was then searched by gardaí from Gurranabraher Station in Cork City as part of Operation Joyrider, where the Helly Hansen jacket was found. A car, stolen from Passage West, was also recovered, inside which were the keys stolen from the car in Belgooly.

At Bandon District Court, the young man pleaded guilty to theft and attempted theft, having initially pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen charges.

Guilty plea

Inspector David Callaghan told the court that all bar two charges were being withdrawn on the change to a guilty plea.

He told Judge Colm Roberts that between 2.32am and 2.41am on February 4, 2019, the young man, then 17, and two other men entered the driveway of the Foster family home. Two cars were not locked and from one the Helly Hansen jacket, worth €100, was stolen, along with €5 in change and the keys.

At 3.42am, the young man, along with another man, entered the driveway of the Cummins family home. One vehicle was locked but the other was not and CCTV showed the teenager looking through the car. Nothing was taken.

14 previous convictions

The court heard when the incidents took place the young man was on bail and under a curfew. He also had 14 previous convictions and had also received the benefit of the Probation Act on seven occasions. The judge was told he has also come to Garda attention since.

Two of the householders targeted told Judge Colm Roberts about the impact it had had on them.

Gary Foster said his children had first discovered the car had been "ransacked" and that the family had upgraded their alarm since.

The whole house was very nervous. Even to this day she [his wife] goes for a shower during the day and turns on the alarm."

His financial loss was estimated at up to €600.

Finbarr Cummins said his three children were also impacted and that when his wife goes to the shops, she puts the alarm on.

Judge Roberts called it "an invasion" and said: "The message needs to go out that cars should be locked. People come from all over the place. You might live in a nice, quiet area – they are the places being targeted."

Probation report

He said compensation should be strongly considered and requested a probation report, with the case next in court on July 2.

The young man's mother explained her son was "vulnerable" and had worked previously but was "very easily led".

"We are nervous around Knocknaheeny," she said.

Judge Roberts said: "There are traps that are set in these places. There will be others in Knocknaheeny who will see him as an opportunity. He needs to start making the right decisions very quickly."