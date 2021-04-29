Gardaí appeal for information from survivors on crimes in mother and baby homes

The gardaí are appealing to mother and baby home survivors to report any information they have on crimes relating to a pregnancy or abuse in these institutions.

A special dedicated team, which was set up to review the mother and baby homes commission report, has not found enough information in the 3,000-page document to form the basis of a criminal investigation and gardaí now want survivors to come forward.

"Having carefully considered the commission report, An Garda Síochána is of the view that there is insufficient detail in the report to commence criminal investigation at this moment," the gardaí said in a statement.

"The report is anonymised and any proper investigation would not be possible without identification of individual parties affected by specific occurrences.

"As such, An Garda Síochána is appealing to anyone with information about crimes at mother and baby homes to make contact with them so that such crimes can be investigated where possible."

The final commission report found that 9,000 children died in mother and baby homes and the mortality rate was higher in these institutions than the overall national average.

The report detailed personal accounts of residents being beaten and verbally taunted and featured testimony from those who were forced to do physical work right up until labour and very shortly afterwards.

However, it concluded that “there is no doubt that women in mother and baby homes were subjected to emotional abuse but there is very little evidence of physical abuse and no evidence of sexual abuse”.

It is understood that a number of survivors have already contacted the gardaí in the wake of the publication of the commission's report in January.

The gardaí have said that any complaints from survivors or those who may have information to offer will be dealt with in a sensitive manner and they will do their very best to progress such reports through investigation.

"An Garda Síochána is fully aware of the profound impact on the lives of those who were in mother and baby homes and the concerns of the wider public on how Mother and Baby Homes operated.

"While it is our intention to effectively deal with all complaints and information received, there will be limitations as to the action we can take in some cases due to matters such as the loss of evidence over time or suspects and/or witnesses being deceased. Where these factors are present, An Garda Síochána will diligently explain such limitations to complainants."

Gardaí encouraged people with information to contact them using the following options: