Cork man accused of swinging hammer at dog owner remanded in custody 

The 28-year-old man accused of swinging a hammer at the owner of a dog before taking the animal into a waiting car was remanded in custody for a fortnight.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the defendant in custody until May 11 on the application of Sergeant Pat Lyons at Cork District Court.

Michael Molloy appeared by video link from prison having failed in his bail application last week. Shane Collins-Daly said the bail application was now pending at the High Court in Dublin.

Detective Garda Brian Murphy charged 28-year-old Michael Molloy, of An Faill, Cul Ard, Carraigtwohill, Co Cork, last week with carrying out a robbery on April 11 at Ballincollie Road, Ballyvolane, of the 14-month-old French bulldog, Rocco, from Denis McCarthy.

Det Garda Murphy said the owner was walking the dog at 4.30pm that day when a Ford Focus pulled up beside him, a young man jumped out of the back of it, swung a lump hammer two or three times in his direction, and demanded the dog.

Grabbed the dog

He grabbed the dog, took him into the Focus, which was driven away, the detective said.

The owner managed to get partial registration details and the car was traced to Mr Molloy, who later arranged for the dog to be returned to the detective, Det Garda Murphy said.

He added: “This was a very serious offence. The owner was threatened with a hammer before the defendant fled with the dog.

“It happened in broad daylight in full view of the public.

“The injured party describes the dog as not just his property but as being like a child. He said his world was ripped away from him. He was not sure he was going to get his family pet back.”

The owner, who is aged about 30, previously thanked gardaí and credited social media for the dog's safe return after a successful online appeal.