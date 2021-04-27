Cork man who used slash-hook, hurley in shop attack stabbed later that night

No statement of complaint was ever made to gardaí by a man who was attacked in a shop by a man wielding a slash-hook and a hurley — later that night the attacker was himself the victim of a stabbing.

Colin O’Leary, of Belfort, Rossa Avenue, Bishopstown, Cork, who is originally from Carrigaline, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to another man at Centra on Curraheen Rd, Bishopstown, on May 15, 2019.

He also confessed to producing a slash-hook and hurley during the incident.

Detective Garda David Hickey testified that the incident occurred at 10.15pm.

Gardaí were alerted to the violent assault and arrived at the shop to find a man covered in blood, having been beaten up.

Det Garda Hickey said the injured party was un-cooperative with the investigating gardaí.

He was transferred to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

“He said he didn’t know who attacked him,” Det Garda Hickey said.

CCTV from the shop was examined by gardaí and it was clear that two men had attacked the victim — one of them was identified as Colin O’Leary, who is aged in his 20s and who was seen wielding a hurley and slash-hook during the incident.

Gardaí contacted the defendant who agreed to meet them by appointment for questioning.

“He admitted his involvement in the incident and accepted he was one of the assailants,” Det Garda Hickey said.

The victim made a full recovery and never made a statement of complaint or victim impact statement.

Defence barrister Ray Boland said: “Later that night, Colin O’Leary received stab wounds himself.

"He has addressed his own underlying problems since this time.”

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said that in all the circumstances, he would impose a nine-month sentence on O’Leary.

“It was a serious assault but there was no co-operation from the injured party and no victim impact statement. The injured party did not want to be involved,” the judge said.