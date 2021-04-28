Man barred from West Cork pub avoids jail over assaulting member of staff

A man who entered a pub from the rear, assaulted a member of staff and smashed their phone because he was still barred has received a suspended jail sentence.

Roy Deane, aged 32, of Ballyriree, Leap, Co Cork, had entered the Harbour Bar in the village on August 16 last. It was under different management to that which had been in charge when he had previously been barred from the premises.

Skibbereen District Court heard that Deane had been asked to leave the bar but returned and entered by a back door that was not open to members of the public.

There followed an altercation in which the injured party was punched with a closed fist. When the man tried to get out his phone to call for assistance, Deane slapped it out of his hand and damaged it.

He had pleaded guilty to assault causing harm, criminal damage, and what Judge Colm Roberts described as a "technical burglary" by entering the premises.

No previous convictions

A probation report handed to court was favourable and Judge Roberts was told by Deane's solicitor, Colette McCarthy, that he was "not a habitual offender" and had no previous convictions. Gardaí confirmed he had not come to their attention since this incident.

Ms McCarthy said the original incident in which Deane was barred had been some time previously and in the context of the then-management claiming he had not paid for a drink which her client claimed he had never received.

The court heard Deane was surprised he was still barred. Judge Roberts said: "He should have suspected there was some possibility [of that].

"If you are barred from a place you would certainly go into a place with a certain amount of trepidation."

Ms McCarthy said Deane had had a few drinks before entering the premises – "he was not making as clear a judgment as he should have".

She said her client had taken steps to put things right, including paying compensation.

She said Deane was on a disability payment but was also able to do some work and had a good work ethic and that he had been cooperative with gardaí.

She said he was a quiet man who himself had been the victim of an assault on a different occasion and that he had abstained from alcohol since this incident.

Victim impact statement

On rereading the victim impact statement, Judge Roberts said the effect on the injured party had been "quite serious".

He said were it not for the fact that Deane had no previous convictions, and other circumstances, then he would have sent him to prison.

He handed Deane a suspended sentence of five months for the assault and a similar sentence for the burglary offence, as well as fining him €350 for the criminal damage to the phone.

The judge described what had occurred as "the behaviour of a thug" and recommended that Deane address his behaviour. "He needs to do something about it because his default response was not a good response," said Judge Roberts.