Man arrested after €800k cannabis seizure at Rosslare

A man has been arrested after 40kgs of cannabis, estimated to be worth €800,000, was seized by Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort.
The drugs were found yesterday after a Polish register lorry was stopped and searched as it came off a ferry from Dunkirk in France.
The cannabis was found in the spare tyres of the vehicle's trailer after a mobile x-ray scan and a search by detector dog, Flynn.
A man in his 50s has been arrested and is being held at Wexford Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.