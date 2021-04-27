Man arrested after €800k cannabis seizure at Rosslare

A man in his 50s has been arrested and is being held at Wexford Garda Station.
A man has been arrested after 40kgs of cannabis, estimated to be worth €800,000, was seized by Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort.

Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 12:08
Greg Murphy

A man has been arrested after 40kgs of cannabis, estimated to be worth €800,000, was seized by Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort.

The drugs were found yesterday after a Polish register lorry was stopped and searched as it came off a ferry from Dunkirk in France.

The cannabis was found in the spare tyres of the vehicle's trailer after a mobile x-ray scan and a search by detector dog, Flynn.

The drugs were hidden in the spare tyres of the trailer.

Investigations are ongoing.

If businesses or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Man arrested after €800k cannabis seizure at Rosslare

