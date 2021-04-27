Man arrested in connection with seizure of €610k worth of catalytic converters

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested a man in connection with the theft of more than €610,000 worth of catalytic converters.
On Friday, April 16, more than €480,000 worth of the devices were uncovered and seized at Dublin Port.
Then, as part of a follow-up operation conducted on Monday, April 26, gardaí say they stopped and searched a vehicle on Dublin’s N7 and seized another 23 catalytic converters valued at €23,000 were discovered and seized.
A further search was then carried out at a storage facility in Dublin 11 where 135 catalytic converters, valued at €108,000 were also recovered.
Gardaí attached to the Divisional Crime Task Force, DMR North arrested a man in his 30s following this operation.
The man was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Ballymun Garda station.
He has since been released without charge with a file now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.