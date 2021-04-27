Man arrested in connection with seizure of €610k worth of catalytic converters

The man has since been released without charge with a file now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)
Man arrested in connection with seizure of €610k worth of catalytic converters

Some of the catalytic converters seized by gardaí. Picture: Garda Info/Twitter

Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 11:32
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested a man in connection with the theft of more than €610,000 worth of catalytic converters.

On Friday, April 16, more than €480,000 worth of the devices were uncovered and seized at Dublin Port.

Then, as part of a follow-up operation conducted on Monday, April 26, gardaí say they stopped and searched a vehicle on Dublin’s N7 and seized another 23 catalytic converters valued at €23,000 were discovered and seized.

A further search was then carried out at a storage facility in Dublin 11 where 135 catalytic converters, valued at €108,000 were also recovered.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Crime Task Force, DMR North arrested a man in his 30s following this operation.

The man was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Ballymun Garda station.

He has since been released without charge with a file now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.

Man arrested in connection with seizure of €610k worth of catalytic converters

