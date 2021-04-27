Three men arrested in Limerick following €339,000 drugs seizure

All three men are currently being held in Limerick garda stations
Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 10:42
Caitlín Griffin

Three men have been arrested following the seizure of €339,000 worth of drugs in Limerick city.

Two cars were searched in Corbally and Thomandgate on Monday evening with cannabis valued at €40,000 seized by gardaí.

The two drivers aged in their 40s and 50s were taken into custody to Henry Street and Roxboro Road garda stations.

After follow-up searches at an apartment on Henry Street, €170,000 worth of cocaine and €124,000 of cannabis were discovered.

A man in his 60s was arrested and brought to Henry Street garda station.

At around 10.30pm gardaí carried out the second search at a house in Corbally resulting in the seizure of €5,000 of cannabis and a sum of cash. 

No arrests were made following this search.

All three men are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. 

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

