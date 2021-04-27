'You don't see this on TV': Trial ends moments after it began

A jury sworn in for a trial which ended moments after it began will not have seen that kind of case in TV courtroom dramas, the presiding judge remarked.

Members of the public who came to the courthouse in Washington St, Cork, in response to a summons to attend for jury service found themselves empanelled for an extraordinarily short trial.

The accused man — 29-year-old Stephen McCarthy of Spring Lane halting site, Cork — first stood and pleaded not guilty to two charges.

They both related to December 20, 2018, at Ballytrasna, Little Island, Cork, where he denied producing a machete sword and causing criminal damage to a car.

Six men and six women were sworn in to hear evidence in the trial at Courtroom 4 yesterday.

Prosecution barrister Imelda Kelly said she was not going to make an opening speech in the trial and instead asked for the two main prosecution witnesses to be called to give evidence.

Neither one of the witnesses was present to give evidence.

Ms Kelly then said: “There being no appearance, I have no further evidence.”

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said to the freshly sworn-in jurors: “You don’t see this on TV.”

He then directed them to find the accused not guilty on both charges and said: “Your business is done.”

Judge Ó Donnabháin said to the jury as they were discharged: “Sorry about that. The people who made the complaints have not turned up. Unfortunately, once it starts you have to go through the whole rigmarole.

"There is no other way to stop it.”