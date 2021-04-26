Man arrested in Adrian Donohoe murder investigation released without charge

The man in his 30s was released without charge on Sunday evening
Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was murdered in the line of duty in January 2013.

Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 12:54
James Ward, PA

A man arrested last week in relation to the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe has been released without charge.

The man was arrested last Monday morning, April 19, in relation to the murder of the serving garda eight years ago.

The man in his 30s was released without charge on Sunday evening and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The arrest comes six months after a Co Armagh man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Mr Donohoe.

Aaron Brady, 29, was found guilty in August last year of murdering Mr Donohoe during the robbery of Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Co Louth.

Brady, of New Road, Crossmaglen, was sentenced to life imprisonment for a period of not less than 40 years last October.

He was also sentenced at Dublin’s Criminal Courts of Justice to 14 years for robbery, to run concurrently.

Brady was also found guilty of the robbery of about 7,000 euro (£6,300) in cash and cheques outside the credit union.

Mr Donohoe, 41, had been on duty in Bellurgan when he was killed with a shotgun blast.

He died instantly at the scene after he confronted raiders.

Man arrested in Adrian Donohoe murder investigation released without charge

Gardaí renew appeal for information in Tipperary man's murder

