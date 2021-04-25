Man charged after garda raid uncovers 'bomb-making' factory in Co Louth

Gardaí have charged a man in relation to the seizure of weapons, ammunition and bomb manufacturing materials discovered in a raid on a home in Drogheda, Co Louth.
Investigations in Drogheda this week into feuding gangs uncovered two pipe bombs, gun powder and a large quantity of firearms ammunition were seized in a house in the Rosevale Estate late on Thursday night along with a quantity of cocaine and tablets.
Military bomb experts made safe the devices in the early hours of Friday.
The seizure was part of Operation Stratus, established in July 2018 to combat feuding gangs in the town.
Now, the man charged under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939 is due to appear tomorrow morning at Drogheda District Court at 10.30am.
The court will be sitting in Dundalk, a nearby town.
Another man was released without charge yesterday evening and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Investigations are ongoing.