Man pleads guilty to stabbing attack in Cork city centre

A young man who has confessed to carrying out a daylight stabbing of another man in the centre of Cork city as shoppers passed by in the middle of the afternoon.

Stephen Casey will be sentenced on May 20.

The young man was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on two charges.

Detective Garda Brian Maher initially charged the defendant with assault causing harm. However, this charge was later replaced with the more serious count of assault causing serious harm. He was also charged with possession of a knife at the relevant time.

Now he has pleaded guilty to the charges of assault causing serious harm and producing the knife during the incident.

A victim impact statement is to be prepared in advance of sentencing.

Defence barrister John Devlin said the accused was completing a rehabilitation programme at Hero House.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin remanded the accused on bail for sentencing on May 20.

It was reported at the time of the crime that but for the intervention of gardaí the victim could have bled to death after being stabbed in the head during the attack on St. Patrick’s Street near the front of the Savoy.

Stephen Casey 35, with an address at an apartment at Rocksprings House, Middle Glanmire Road, Cork, admitted assault causing serious harm to the other man, who is aged around 30, at St. Patrick’s Street on October 8, 2020. He also admitted producing the knife.

The victim was brought to Cork University Hospital where he underwent surgery to repair wounds to his head and his hands. It was reported that he was fortunate to have survived as he suffered a severed artery during the attack.

The alarm was raised at 3.45pm on October 8, 2020 that there had been a stabbing on St Patrick’s St. Gardaí launched an immediate response, dispatching members of its detective branch, its city centre policing unit, an armed support unit, and regular units to the scene.

Two gardaí who had been in the area were the first to arrive and found the victim collapsed and bleeding heavily in the doorway of the Savoy centre. They administered first aid as they waited for paramedics while colleagues searched for the attacker, who fled the area.

Gardaí sealed off the area around the Savoy, and two other areas of pavement on the street, for a forensic examination.