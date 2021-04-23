Man arrested in Clare as part of garda investigation into invoice-redirection fraud

This morning's arrest is the 21st made under Operation SKEIN
The man currently detained in Ennis Ennis Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007. File Picture

Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 16:30
Steven Heaney

Gardaí investigating a multimillion-euro invoice redirection fraud have arrested a man in Clare.

Following a search of a location in Ennis this morning, gardaí, together with officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested a man aged in his 20s for offences contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006 as amended.

He is currently detained in Ennis Ennis Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, where he can be detained for up to seven days.

This morning’s arrest is the 21st made under Operation SKEIN - an investigation into international BEC (business email compromise) invoice-redirect fraud being committed from Ireland, including the laundering of the proceeds through accounts here.

Gardaí say their nvestigations are ongoing.

Senior Kinihan cartel member admits to hiding €268,000 in attic

