Gun powder, ammunition and pipe bombs seized in organised crime investigation

Two pipe bombs have been seized along with gun powder and a large quantity of firearms ammunition.
At 11pm last night gardaí attached to the Louth Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a house in Drogheda, Co Louth.
The scene was cordoned off and a number of houses in the area were evacuated.
The army bomb disposal unit safely removed two improvised explosive devices and other materials used for the manufacture of explosives.
The scene was made safe at 5am but remains sealed off this morning for a full forensic examination.
Gardaí also seized €1,100 worth of suspected cocaine along with €500 worth of suspected Alprazolam tablets during the search.
Two men, one in his early-40s and another in his mid-50s, have been arrested and are detained at Drogheda Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act 1939.
The search took place as part of an operation aimed at disrupting organised crime.