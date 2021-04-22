Burglar jailed for 12 years after Operation Evening Mass

A jury has unanimously found the getaway driver guilty in the case of a highly planned burglary in North Cork — he has just been jailed for 12 years.

The jury of seven men and five women deliberated for less than two hours at Cork Circuit Criminal Court today.

An elderly couple planning to attend evening Mass were informed of a plan to ‘rob’ their house when they were out.

They gave permission to have six Garda officers in the house to catch them in an investigation called Operation Evening Mass.

Two men were caught, one inside and one outside the house.

They pleaded guilty last year to their part in the crime and they were sentenced to nine years with the last two years suspended.

Today Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin jailed John Faulkner, aged 38, of 4 Adelaide Place, St Luke’s, Cork, and originally from Tralee, Co Kerry, for 12 years.

He had two previous burglary convictions, including one from June 2007 — again occurring in North Cork and again at the home of elderly people living remotely. Fourteen years ago, it was at the home of two elderly siblings.

Detective Superintendent Vincent O’Sullivan, who led the investigation in 2019, said Faulkner committed the 2007 offence with one of the two men jailed last year for the more recent burglary.