Cork woman threw tennis ball containing €7,000 worth of heroin out window

No bed available at treatment centre, court told, as judge 'singularly unimpressed by steps she has taken' 
The 34-year-old living in the Mallow area was caught dealing heroin and anti-depressant tablets, alprazolam. File picture

Thu, 22 Apr, 2021 - 06:30
Liam Heylin

A woman who tried to evade a drugs search by throwing a tennis ball containing €7,000 worth of heroin out the window of her home in Mallow, Cork, has been remanded in custody.

Jacinta O’Brien had her sentencing adjourned by Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on the understanding that if she was not in Coolmine treatment centre or presenting a definite commencement date for rehab, then she would go into custody.

Alan O’Dwyer, defending, explained that through no fault of the accused, she had been unable to get into Coolmine but was suitable for admission as soon as a place would become available. He said the steps she had taken were exceptional.

“She met the required needs but no bed is available at the moment,” Mr O’Dwyer said.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said he had warned the defendant he was “singularly unimpressed by the steps she has taken. 

She has engaged — she is very pleasant — but we are getting nowhere.

O’Brien has now been remanded in custody until May 11. It is anticipated that she will be sentenced on that date.

The 34-year-old living in the Mallow area was caught dealing heroin and anti-depressant tablets, alprazolam.

Garda Brendan McGarry testified that on August 3, 2019, O'Brien was caught with the alprazolam valued at over €500, for which she was charged with having for sale or supply.

There was a follow-up search under warrant a week later, on August 10, 2019, at her home at Sun Villa, Spa Glen, Mallow.

“She held in her hand a tennis ball-sized package and attempted to discard it out the window but she was prevented from doing so by gardaí," Garda McGarry said.

“She admitted holding the diamorphine (heroin) for onward supply."

The street value of the heroin was around €7,000.

“She made certain admissions. They were slightly contradictory. She has not got the trappings of wealth (from drug dealing). She has engaged with treatment,” Garda McGarry said.

Latest

