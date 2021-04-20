Three Dublin men charged in connection with Regency Hotel shooting

Evidence given by detectives to three-judge panel concerning arrest, charge, and caution
The Regency Hotel in Dublin.

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 22:20
Alison O’Riordan

Three Dublin men appeared before an out-of-hours sitting of the non-jury Special Criminal Court on Tuesday night charged in connection with the Regency Hotel shooting.

Patrick Dowdall, aged 64, with an address at Navan Rd, Cabra, Dublin 7, Paul Murphy, aged 59, of Cherry Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin, and Jason Bonney, aged 50, of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13, were arrested earlier and brought before the three-judge court.

Mr Murphy and Mr Bonney are both charged with participating in or contributing to activity intending to or being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit the murder of David Byrne, by providing access to individual motor vehicles to that criminal organisation or its members, within the State on February 5, 2016.

Mr Dowdall is accused of participating in or contributing to activity intending to or being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit the murder of David Byrne, by making a room available at the Regency Hotel, Drumcondra, Dublin 9, for that criminal organisation or its members, within the State on February 4, 2016.

The offences are contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006 as substituted by section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Amendment) Act, 2009.

Evidence was given by three detectives to the three-judge panel concerning the men's arrest, charge, and caution.

Mr Murphy was remanded in custody until Wednesday, when a bail application will be made to the non-jury court. Mr Dowdall was remanded in custody until Monday, when a similar application is expected to be made.

A bail application was made by Karl Monaghan for Mr Bonney. 

However, Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge David McHugh and Judge Marie Keane, said they would need "visibility" as to Mr Bonney's financial circumstances and for gardaí to check the financial proposal from his wife as well as the independent surety. 

"It doesn't justify a complete refusal of bail. That is the basis upon which the court will grant bail. We will see what progress can be made," said Mr Justice Hunt.

Mr Bonney was remanded in custody until next Monday.

The shooting took place during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel. A man dressed as a woman and another wearing a flat cap, armed with handguns, followed by three people dressed in tactical-style Garda uniforms, carrying assault rifles, raided the venue.

