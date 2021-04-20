Visits suspended at nursing home after two fully vaccinated staff test positive for Covid-19 

The managing director of Dealgan House Nursing Home in Dundalk, Co Louth has confirmed the deaths of 23 residents at the home since 1 April, many of which he says were Covid-19 related.

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 12:29
Nicole Glennon

A nursing home has suspended all visits after two fully vaccinated staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

Both members of staff at Dealgan House nursing home in Dundalk, Co Louth had received their second dose of the vaccine in February.

It is understood the two staff members have not suffered any symptoms of the virus.

All residents of the nursing home are fully vaccinated, however indoor visiting at the nursing home has been temporarily suspended pending advice from Public Health.

In a statement, the nursing home said the two staff received positive results as part of routine serial testing carried out fortnightly in the nursing home.

Speaking to LMFM this morning, Labour Party TD Ged Nash said the priority should be on ensuring the safety of residents.

“Thankfully all of the residents, as I’m assuming is the case in all nursing homes across the country, have had their second vaccinations,” he said.

There is a “tiny, but growing, number of people who have been vaccinated but contract Covid-19,” he said.

“Often they remain asymptomatic and one of the purposes of the vaccine is to make sure that people stay out of the hospitals.” 

Ged Nash TD 

“A lot of evidence suggests that people who are vaccinated, what it does is stop you from becoming ill. The virus can live on you so there may be a degree of transmissibility, so there may be a concern there, but it keeps you out of hospital and it keeps you well.” 

Advice and experience suggests we keep going with the vaccine programme “to keep as many people as we can,” he added.

Dealgan House was one of the worst-hit nursing homes during the first wave of the pandemic.

In April last year, the nursing home was brought under the control of the HSE after 23 residents died during a Covid-19 outbreak at the home.

