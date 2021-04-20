Xanax tablets worth €14,000 seized in Cork 

No arrests have been made but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.
The search was carried out as a result of an ongoing operation targeting the activities of individuals believed to be involved in the sale and supply of prescription medications in Cork city and county.

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 10:41
Nicole Glennon

Gardaí have seized approximately 7,000 Xanax tablets with an estimated street value of €14,000 as part of an ongoing operation in Co Cork. 

The search was carried out in a house in Watergrasshill yesterday afternoon by members of Cork city divisional drugs unit, backed up by the Fermoy district drugs unit.

