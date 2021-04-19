Man arrested in investigation into capital murder of Adrian Donohoe

Gardaí investigating the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in 2013 have arrested one man this morning.
Aged in his 30s, the man was arrested in the Dundalk area of Co Louth at around 8.30am and is currently being detained at Dundalk Garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.
Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot outside the Lordship Credit Union in Co Louth after an armed robbery on January 25, 2013.
The latest arrest follows the conviction of Aaron Brady last year for the capital murder of Mr Donohoe.
Mr Brady was sentenced to life in prison for a period of not less than 40 years.
His conviction followed an international investigation involving multiple police agencies between Ireland, the UK, and the US.
The trial took place over 122 days and was the longest murder trial in the State's history at the Central Criminal Court.
The jury heard from 139 witnesses over the course of 28 weeks.