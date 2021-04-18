Firearm and drugs seized as Dublin Gardaí target gangs causing 'harm and devastation'

In the course of the operation, two men - aged 25 and 47 - were arrested.
During the operation, one firearm, and ammunition was located and seized. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Sun, 18 Apr, 2021 - 14:23
Michelle McGlynn

An investigation has been launched after a firearm and drugs were seized in West Dublin yesterday.

At around 4.30pm, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) intercepted a vehicle in the Baldonnel area.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a firearm and ammunition which were seized.

A follow-up search at a premises resulted in the seizure of cannabis herb with a street value of €40,000.

In the course of the operation, two men - aged 25 and 47 - were arrested on suspicion of involvement in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Both men are currently detained at Clondalkin Garda Station.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, head of GNDOCB, said Gardaí continue to target those causing "most harm and devastation in our community".

Speaking today, she said: "The seizure of a firearm, ammunition and a sizable quantity of controlled drugs will, we believe, contribute to the disruption and potential ultimate dismantling of particular organised crime groups that we continue to target, for the purpose of keeping communities safe."

