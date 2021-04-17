Two arrested as part of investigation into fatal Kerry road crash

Two men have been arrested in Kerry as part of a Garda investigation into a fatal road traffic collision in which a woman in her 80s was killed earlier this year.
The crash occurred on the N22 at Dunrine, near Lawlor’s Cross on Tuesday, January 12.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at around 4.15pm that afternoon.
A passenger in one of the vehicles involved, a woman in her 80s, was pronounced dead at University Hospital Kerry a short time after the incident.
The men arrested this afternoon are currently being detained at Killarney Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.