Armed gardaí seize suspected firearms in Mayo

A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene
Fri, 16 Apr, 2021 - 20:21
Nicole Glennon

Gardaí investigating the production of a firearm in Swinford, Co Mayo on Wednesday have arrested a man in connection with the incident. 

Gardaí from the Claremorris Community Engagement area, the Mayo Crime Unit, and the armed support unit carried out a search of a property in Swinford town at approximately 11am this morning.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized suspected firearms and offensive weapons.

A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Ballina Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Investigations are ongoing.

