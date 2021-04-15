Man jailed for seven years over €3.7m cash seizures

A 46-year-old man who pleaded guilty on Thursday under money laundering legislation to possessing huge amounts of cash at a house in Lisselton, Co Kerry, and at a second property in Co Laois, has been sentenced to a total of seven years imprisonment at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.

Darren Hoey, of Oak Drive, Ballincollig, Mountmellick, Co Laois, had engaged in the possession of property that was the proceeds of criminal conduct, namely €2,714,785 and stg£94,149, at Farranstack, Lisselton, Co Kerry, on September 30, 2020.

He also had possession of €694,845 at Oak Drive, Ballacollig, Mountmellick , Co Laois on September 30, again knowing or being reckless as to whether it was the proceeds of crime.

The charges are contrary to Section 7 (1) A of the Criminal Justice-Money Laundering Act.

Two other charges he pleaded to are related to possession of articles to aid and assist a crime organisation, the court heard.

These included that he possessed a concealed compartment in his car in Lisselton, in circumstances giving rise to a reasonable inference that the article was in his possession for a purpose connected with the commission, preparation, facilitation, or instigation of a Money Laundering offence within the meaning of Section 3 of the Criminal Justice Act 1994, contrary to Sections 183 of the 2006 Criminal Justice Act, as amended by Section 46 of the 2007 Act, according to the charge.

Another related to possession of an encrypted mobile phone with a Dutch sim card at the address in Mountmellick.

Detective Garda Liam Brennan in evidence said Hoey was “a trusted and responsible member of an organised crime group involved in drug trafficking”.

Some of the cash was found under a bed frame in the house in Lisselton.

Brian McInerney, defending, instructed by solicitor Pat Mann, said his client got involved because of addiction after the death of a parent.

“He got sucked into the system,” Mr McInerney said.

Judge Helen Boyle sentenced Darren Hoey to a total of eight years with one year suspended, and backdated the penalty to September 30.

Speaking after the court hearing, Detective Superintendent Dave Gallagher of the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau said money was “the life- blood of organised crime”.

Supt Gallagher said the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau “will continue to target persons willing to engage in this activity.”