Man charged with defacing Covid-19 signs in a Cork school and supermarket 

A man has appeared in a West Cork court charged with five counts of criminal damage linked to defacing Covid-19 guidance signs at a number of properties, including a school and a supermarket.

Lionel Thomas of Elm Cottage, Goggin's Hill in Ballinhassig also faces trespass charges in relation to the incidents at Kinsale and Ballinspittle last October and November.

It is alleged Mr Thomas, 52, damaged signage on a wall at SuperValu in Kinsale on the night of October 20, and then that he damaged five signs at Bandon Co-Op in the town on October 22.

It's also alleged that he damaged three signs at Ballinspittle National School on November 3, two signs on the plaza in the main street of the village on the same day, and one sign at a branch of Barryroe Co-Op in Ballinspittle, also on November 3.

Three charges of trespassing

Three charges of trespassing relate to the incidents at the national school and the two Co-Ops.

Gardaí estimate the overall cost of the damage at €1,760, including €1,000 for the damage caused at Smith's SuperValu in Kinsale, where the words 'No Lockdown, Don't Comply' were written.

Garda Neil Ryan told Judge Colm Roberts at Bandon District Court that he had arrested Mr Thomas at his home at 12.55pm on Thursday and had charged him at 1.58pm.

Sgt Paul Kelly said gardaí had no objection to Mr Thomas's release on bail but that it would be subject to conditions.

That includes that he resides at his home, surrender his passport and that he sign on at Bandon Garda Station on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Curfew

Gardai also sought a condition that Mr Thomas observe a curfew from 9pm to 7pm, arguing that some of the alleged incidents are believed to have occurred at about 9.30pm.

However, Mr Thomas's solicitor, Plunkett Taaffe, argued against this and Judge Roberts set the curfew from 10pm to 7am, but with the stipulation that Mr Thomas remain within 1km of his own home between 9pm and 10pm, and then for the purposes of exercise only.

Bail, which was granted, was also conditional on Mr Thomas not communicating with any witnesses and staying at least 1km away from all five locations where the incidents occurred.

The case was adjourned until June 17 next.