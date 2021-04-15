Farmer on animal cruelty charges warned to 'put matters right' or face jail

A farmer at Castletreasure on the outskirts of Cork city has yet to comply with the veterinary requirements on him and was warned that he would be putting himself in jail if he did not do so.

Tadhg Cashman, 51, of Castletreasure, Douglas, Cork, was prosecuted for animal cruelty and related charges and given three months to put all matters in order on his farm.

Veterinary inspector Edward Myers said several matters had not been attended to by Mr Cashman.

The inspector said the defendant made no effort to address the welfare of the stock.

Judge Olann Kelleher said of the farmer: "He plays by the rules or he goes to jail."

The last place he should be is jail but he is putting himself there.

Judge Kelleher adjourned the case for a period over lunchtime at Cork District Court yesterday so that defence solicitor Anne Tait could discuss the issues with the defendant.

When the case resumed, she said that he agreed to take all steps necessary to meet the veterinary requirements.

The judge asked the veterinary inspector to set out what needed to be done at the farm.

Ms Tait said the farmer would attend to all of these matters.

The judge put the case back until May 28 for sentencing.

“What needs to be done?” the judge asked.

Mr Myers said: “Fencing needs to be sorted. Some sort of sheds need to be provided. Animals need to be TB-tested. From an animal welfare point of view that needs to be done. And no more than 30 non-breeding male animals to be on the farm."

When Judge Kelleher specified these matters for the defendant, Mr Cashman said: “I’ll go with that.”

Previously, he had pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to causing unnecessary suffering to animals, failing to arrange burial of carcasses and two counts related to failure to fence his lands to restrict the movement of animals in February 2020.

Sergeant James Sweeney visited the 110-acre farm at Castletreasure on February 17, 2020, where the carcass of a dead animal was found near a shed.

Veterinary inspector Edward Myers from the Department of Agriculture was notified.

Sgt Sweeney said: “We walked the 110 acres with Tadhg Cashman.

Numerous animals in various stages of decomposition were found around the farm.

"Little or no fences were present and the animals had no shed or shelter and there was no grazing available.”

He added: “The issue is not wanton neglect. It is more an issue of capability.”

Ms Tait said Mr Cashman lived completely alone and was isolated.