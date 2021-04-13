Two further challenges against mandatory quarantine at Dublin hotels

Two further challenges have been brought on behalf of people who are undergoing mandatory quarantining at Dublin hotels.

In the first of the actions that came before the High Court today, Mr Justice Brian O'Moore heard that, if Emma Kelly's Covid test, taken this morning, is negative, then she will be allowed to leave the Crowne Plaza Airport Hotel in Dublin.

Ms Kelly has been in quarantine since she came home from Dubai on April 3 to assist her family as her father undergoes surgery for cancer.

The outcome of Ms Kelly's test was due to be known some time around 8pm this evening, the court heard.

The judge, who said that there is no guarantee as to the outcome of the test, directed an inquiry under Article 40.4.2 into Ms Kelly's detention.

Ms Kelly's action is due back before the court tomorrow morning.

Two further cases

In addition, the judge also adjourned to tomorrow morning applications for similar inquiries brought on behalf of two other women currently quarantining at designated hotels.

Proceedings have been brought on behalf of Ballyfermot woman Philomena Meredith, who has been in quarantine since April 10 after returning from Dubai where she had been visiting an ill relative.

Represented by Conor Power, the court heard the healthcare worker is fully vaccinated, and has twice tested negative for Covid-19 in recent days.

She requires medicines to treat a number of health conditions, and has sought to have her quarantine reviewed.

The second application has been brought by South African native and Irish resident, Charlene Heyns, who returned to Ireland from South Africa on April 9.

Urgent medical treatment

Mr Power, for Ms Heyns, a healthcare worker based in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, said she had been in South Africa undergoing some urgent medical treatment.

Counsel said that she has a cardiac condition, and is distressed and concerned at having to quarantine in the hotel room by herself given her medical history.

Counsel said that she has got her first shot of a two-dose vaccine, and has twice tested negative for Covid-19 in recent days.

Mr Power said that, while they are separate actions, it is both their cases that they are being detained, and that their detention is unlawful.

Their applications are all against hotel operators Tifco Ltd and Tifco Management Services (Ireland) Ltd, and the Minister for Health.

Both those applications came before the court on an ex-parte basis.

The judge, who adjourned the cases so the applications for inquiries can be heard in the presence of lawyers for the State, made a general observation about the financial implications for those taking such challenges.

The judge said there is no guarantee that each and every application seeking an inquiry would be awarded their legal costs.

There was, he said, "no open goal to shoot into" and that, while some other applicants had been successful in their actions, others may not be, and could be exposed to significant legal costs.

Two women released

Separately, this evening, two women who were arrested at Dublin Airport after initially refusing to enter mandatory hotel quarantine were released from quarantine.

Niamh Mulreany, 25, and Kirstie McGrath, 30, had been detained in Mountjoy Prison before their bail conditions were changed and they continued to quarantine at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry.

The women had flown back from Dubai on April 2.

Their constitutional challenge against the quarantine laws is due back before the High Court next week.