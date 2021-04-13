Three men arrested after suspected arson attack in Dublin

Just before 10pm last night, Fire services and gardaí were alerted to a car on fire in the driveway of a house at Orby Park in Leopardsotwn. 
The three arrested men are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Dundrum Garda Station. File Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Tue, 13 Apr, 2021 - 15:25
Steven Heaney

Three men have been arrested following a suspected arson incident in Dublin last night.

Just before 10pm, Dublin Fire Brigade and gardaí say they were alerted to a car that had been set alight in the driveway of a house at Orby Park in Leopardstown. 

Another car, which was also parked in the driveway, sustained some damage, but nobody inside the house was injured during the incident.

Gardaí said the Fire Brigade brought the fire under control, and the scene was then preserved for forensic examination.

As part of a follow-up operation, gardaí intercepted a car on the M50 near Knocklyon a short time later.

All of the car’s occupants - two men in their 30s and one in his 20s - were arrested in connection with the earlier arson incident.

The three men are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Dundrum Garda Station.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to last night's events to come forward. In particular, they are appealing to anyone with camera footage from the Orby Park area at the time of the incident last night to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station 01-6665600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Gardaí said their investigation is ongoing and further updates will be issued in due course. 

