Man who 'refused to wear facemask' in Skibbereen shop faces further charges

A man facing a charge of refusing to wear a facemask in a supermarket has now had two other related charges levelled against him arising out of the same incident in the West Cork town of Skibbereen.

Darren Millwood had already been charged over allegedly not wearing a facemask when in Field's supermarket in Skibbereen on February 23 last.

The 36-year-old appeared before Skibbereen District Court today when he received two further charges, of failing to provide a name and address and of failing to restrict his movements.

Mr Millwood, who wore a visor in court, had only recently returned to Ireland from overseas and Judge Colm Roberts told him: "You are lucky you got back in before the quarantine. You would have been in a hotel and paying €2,000."

Garda Padraig O'Conchuir of Skibbereen Garda Station told the judge he had put the two new charges to Mr Millwood — of no fixed abode but currently staying with friends at Ballycahane near Castletownshend — this morning.

The court heard he had made no reply to the charges.

Judge Roberts heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions had consented to summary disposal of the matter in the District Court and Mr Millwood's solicitor, Flor Murphy, sought disclosure of documents, telling the judge that his client was keen for a hearing as soon as possible.

Existing bail conditions were extended regarding the new charges and the matter was adjourned to May 11 next for plea or to fix a date for a hearing.

The Judge referred to the case as being of a "novel nature", adding that only a certain number of similar cases have proceeded to hearing in other courts around the country.