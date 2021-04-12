Cocaine trafficking at 'unprecedented' levels

“Unprecedented” quantities of cocaine are being trafficked into the EU, fuelling both gang profits and gang violence, according to the EU police agency.

Europol also reports a “continuing increase” in online child sexual abuse in recent years, with the widespread use of encrypted technology making it even more difficult to detect abusers.

In its Serious and Organised Crime Threat Assessment 2021 report, the agency said the Covid-19 pandemic had “acted as a catalyst” for the emergence of new online fraud schemes.

Police in Spain seized a submarine, about 20m-long, loaded with several tonnes of cocaine off the coast of the northwestern region of Galicia which arrived from South America, in February. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

“Unprecedented quantities of cocaine are trafficked to the EU from Latin America, generating multi-billion-euro profits for the diverse range of criminals involved in the cocaine trade in both Europe and South America,” the report said.

It said the trade in cocaine fuels criminal enterprises that use their enormous resources to infiltrate and undermine the EU’s economy, public institutions and society.

The report said estimates showed:

EU cocaine seizures were at a record high;

An increasing number of investigations and suspects were being reported to Europol

Purity of cocaine at retail at the highest level ever recorded in the EU;

Majority of member states report an increase in cocaine trafficking since 2016;

Cocaine market has attracted a growing number of EU-based and non-EU criminal networks;

More criminal networks have been reported as being involved in cocaine trafficking than for any other criminal activity.

The report said Europe has emerged a premier destination for cocaine traffickers, attributed to the potential for further growth, higher prices for cocaine compared to the North American market as well as lower risks of interdiction and seizure.

“The booming cocaine market has entailed an increase in the number of killings, shootings, bombings, arsons, kidnappings, torture and intimidation related to the trade in cocaine,” the report said.

“The nature of the violence appears to have changed: a growing number of criminal networks use violence in a more offensive way.”