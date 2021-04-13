Accused admits violent robbery of wheelchair-bound man outside Cork hospital

Accused admits violent robbery of wheelchair-bound man outside Cork hospital

Connie Foley had denied robbing a wheelchair-bound man by dragging him and leaving him injured outside Mercy University Hospital. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Tue, 13 Apr, 2021 - 06:30
Liam Heylin

 The man who had denied robbing a wheelchair-bound man by dragging him and leaving him injured outside Mercy University Hospital has confessed to the violent crime.

The accused man, Connie Foley, appeared by video link from prison at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he was arraigned on two charges arising out of the crime.

Foley replied guilty to the charges of robbery and assault causing harm.

Defence barrister Donal O’Sullivan, said: “He has a serious addiction problem going back many years. He is attending a counsellor in prison.” 

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin remanded him in continuing custody until June 11 for sentencing.

Detective Garda Lorna Healy previously charged Connie Foley of Gould’s Hill, Mallow, County Cork, with carrying out the robbery from the man in the wheelchair on Monday afternoon, September 14 2020. 

It is understood that the injured party is a 50-year-old amputee.

Body bruising

Det. Garda Healy said members of the public passing Gravel Lane, near the Mercy University Hospital shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, assisted the victim who was dragged from his wheelchair. Det. Garda Healy said the injured party was bruised all over his body as a result of the incident.

Connie Foley made no reply when he was arrested, charged with robbery and cautioned.

The allegation in the case was that a wheelchair-bound man was approached by a man who asked him for his mobile phone and he refused.

Det. Garda Healy said the man then grabbed the wallet belonging to the injured party, dragging him from his wheelchair in the process. The wallet was later recovered and €100 was missing from it.

The detective said there was excellent CCTV footage of the incident.

Cathal Lombard, solicitor, previously stated on Foley’s behalf: “He strenuously denied he was the person in this incident when he was interviewed by gardaí.” 

The defendant himself said previously, “I was at home all day on that date. If you go back and look at cameras.”

