Trial of mother accused of murdering three children to begin next month

Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 11:52
Alison O’Riordan

 A mother accused of murdering her three young children will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court next month.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with murdering her three young children at the family home on January 24, 2020.

Section 252 of the Children Act, 2001 prohibits the identification of child victims and makes it an offence to publish anything that could identify a child who is an alleged victim of an offence, including a deceased child.

Defence counsel Mr Michael Bowman SC told Mr Justice Michael White today  that the trial is expected to last two days.

 The judge fixed a trial date for May 17, 2021.

The accused woman was not present in court for today's brief hearing.

