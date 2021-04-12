Man arrested following stabbing incident at Limerick home

A man is currently being treated for serious injuries following a stabbing incident at a residence in Limerick city.

Gardaí received reports of a disturbance at a house in the Ellen Street area yesterday.

They arrived on the scene at approximately 5.10pm where they observed a man attacking another man with a knife.

Gardaí had to physically intervene and restrain the attacker who was still armed with the knife.

The victim, a man in his 50s, received a number of stab wounds in the assault and was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he is being treated for serious injuries.

A man, aged in his 20s, has been arrested and the knife was recovered and seized by Gardaí.

The arrested man is currently being detained at Henry Street Garda Station.

The scene is being preserved for technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for anyone who was in the Ellen Street area at approximately 5.10pm to contact them.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.