Man charged in connection with fatal accident which claimed the life of pedestrian in Cork

A charge of dangerous driving causing death was brought against a 49-year-old man on Friday arising out of a fatal accident which claimed the life of a pedestrian in her 50s in Cork city more than a year ago.

Documentation for the arrest, charge and caution of the accused man by Garda Richard O’Sullivan was put before Cork District Court by Sergeant Pat Lyons.

Fortune Chigumira of An Caireal, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, appeared before Cork District Court. He is charged that on February 10, 2020, at Smith Street, Cork, he drove dangerously, thereby causing the death of Maeve Murphy.

Sgt Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions had given directions in the case, stating the case should proceed by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court or alternatively, a plea of guilty could be entered at the district court and sentencing could take place at the circuit court.

Defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, said a signed plea of guilty was not being entered and that it would be necessary for the state to prepare a book of evidence.

Four-week adjournment

Sgt Lyons said in that event, a four-week adjournment would be necessary to allow time for preparation of a book of evidence.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until May 7.

There was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail until that date.

No background details to the alleged offence were outlined during Friday’s hearing.

It was reported at the time that a woman was fatally injured after being struck by a reversing truck on Smith Street, which spans from Oliver Plunkett Street to South Mall, Cork, shortly before 4pm on Monday, February 10, 2020.