Former Virgin Media payroll worker accused of stealing over €870,000

Former Virgin Media payroll worker accused of stealing over €870,000

An eight-volume file was sent to the DPP following the Garda investigation which went back over a 10-year period.

Thu, 08 Apr, 2021 - 15:37
Tom Tuite

A former payroll administrator at Virgin Media Television is to face trial accused of stealing more than €870,000 from the broadcaster.

Kellie Walton, 39, of Kilfenora Road, Dublin 12 had been originally charged in March last year with theft of €64,509 in cash, property of TV3/Virgin Media Television, on a date in 2018.

She was also accused of stealing €70,614 in 2019 from the television station located at Westgate Business Park, Ballymount,  Dublin.

Detectives John Tuthill and David Jennings were given further time to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

An eight-volume file was sent to the DPP following the Garda investigation which went back over a 10-year period.

The case was back before Dublin District Court today.

Additional charges

Twenty additional charges were brought against Ms Walton. There were 10 counts of theft from the station, bringing the total to €870,500, from 2009 to 2019.

She and her partner, John Murray, 40, who has the same address, were also charged with 10 money laundering offences today.

Detective Garda Tuthill told Judge Bryan Smyth that Ms Walton was arrested at the courthouse for the purpose of being charged.

She was handed copies of the charges, cautioned and “had nothing to say” in reply.

Detective Garda Jennings said Mr Murray also had no reply when the new charges were brought.

The DPP has directed trial on indictment in the circuit court.

There was no objection to the couple remaining on bail.

Defence solicitor Rachel Finn consented to the case being adjourned until May 31 when her clients are to be served with books of evidence and sent forward for trial.

Legal aid was granted after the judge heard there was no change in their financial circumstances.

They have not yet indicated how they will plead.

More in this section

New book of evidence served against former scout leader David Barry New book of evidence served against former scout leader David Barry
Two arrested after €80,000 suspected drug seizure in Dublin Two arrested after €80,000 suspected drug seizure in Dublin
Garda stock Gardaí investigate after man hospitalised in stabbing incident  
#courtscrimeplace: dublinorganisation: virgin media
25/03/21 Gemma Greene pictured leaving Dublin Dist

Court challenge by M50 chase accused adjourned until May

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

  • 23
  • 27
  • 39
  • 40
  • 41
  • 42
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices