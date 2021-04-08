Two arrested after €80,000 suspected drug seizure in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested two men after the seizure of €80,000 following the search of two premises.
Yesterday, as part of Operation Tara, gardaí searched both premises in the Annesley Bridge Road area of Dublin 3.
Suspected cocaine with a value of €80,000 was discovered and seized during the operation.
A small quantity of cannabis and €2,270 in cash was also discovered.
All suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
The two arrested men, both aged in their 20s, are currently detained at Clontarf Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.