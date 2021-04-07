Woman, 29, latest arrested in garda fraud sting

The woman is the sixteenth person to be arrested as part of Operation Skein
Operation Skein is an investigation into international BEC (business email compromise) invoice-redirect fraud being committed from Ireland, including the laundering of the proceeds through accounts in Ireland.

Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 21:48
Caitlín Griffin

A woman has been arrested as part of a Garda financial fraud operation that is being carried out by an international crime group.

The woman, 29, was arrested by gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau on Wednesday in Dublin.

She was arrested as part of Operation Skein, an investigation into international BEC (business email compromise) invoice-redirect fraud being committed from Ireland, including the laundering of the proceeds through accounts here.

She is the sixteenth person to be arrested under the investigation.

The woman is currently detained at Kevin Street Garda station under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

