Man admits to knifepoint robbery of Cork store

A 20-year-old man confessed to carrying out a knifepoint robbery at a Centra store in Cork last June.

When the case was called at Cork District Court defence solicitor Eddie Burke indicated that a signed plea of guilty would be entered by the young man facing two charges in relation to the robbery.

Detective Garda Aonghus Cotter originally charged Jeancy Kumanzembe of Belmont Court, Garryduff, County Cork, with carrying out a robbery on June 3 2020 at Centra in Broadale, Douglas, Cork.

The detective also charged the young man with production of a knife in the course of the robbery on that date.

Bail conditions

There was no garda objection to bail being granted at Cork District Court when he was initially charged, provided that the accused adhered to conditions, primarily that he would stay away from staff at the store.

Jeancy Kumanzembe returned to court yesterday (Wed) and signed the plea of guilty to both charges – the robbery and carrying a knife counts.

On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for sentencing at the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on April 12.

The full facts of the robbery will be outlined at the sentencing hearing.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, was previously appointed to represent the accused on free legal aid.

Continuing bail terms on the accused require him to stay away from staff of Centra in Broadale and the premises itself.