Five people arrested in relation to attempted murder of Dublin man

Gardaí in Dublin have made five arrests as part of an ongoing investigation into the attempted murder of a man last summer.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was shot a number of times when a lone male forced his way into his house at Cromcastle Drive, Kilmore on 20 May 2020.
The injured man has since recovered from the incident.
Gardaí in Ballymun arrested four men (two aged in their 30s, one in his 40s and one in his 20s) and a woman (aged in her 30s) during an operation this morning.
Those arrested are currently detained at various Garda stations throughout the DMR North Division. They can be held for up to seven days.
Today's arrests are the first in the case to date.
The investigation is ongoing.