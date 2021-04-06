Five people arrested in relation to attempted murder of Dublin man

The victim, a man in his 30s, was shot a number of times when a lone male forced his way into his house.
Five people arrested in relation to attempted murder of Dublin man

Gardaí at the scene of the shooting incident on Wednesday 20 May 2020 at Cromcastle Drive, Kilmore, Coolock. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Tue, 06 Apr, 2021 - 20:57
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Dublin have made five arrests as part of an ongoing investigation into the attempted murder of a man last summer.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was shot a number of times when a lone male forced his way into his house at Cromcastle Drive, Kilmore on 20 May 2020.

The injured man has since recovered from the incident.

Gardaí in Ballymun arrested four men (two aged in their 30s, one in his 40s and one in his 20s) and a woman (aged in her 30s) during an operation this morning.

Those arrested are currently detained at various Garda stations throughout the DMR North Division. They can be held for up to seven days.

Today's arrests are the first in the case to date.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read More

The shopkeeper who was universally loved and deserved better

More in this section

M4 Garda Covid Check at Maynooth Man due in court following Cork to Limerick car chase
Police Stock PSNI officers attacked after call to scene where suspicious object discovered
Police fire Taser guns more frequently Almost 50 incidents involving guns, tasers, and stun devices notified to Garda watchdog
judge gavel on a blue wooden background

Man denies raping asylum seeker fleeing forced marriage

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 3, 2021

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 32
  • 35
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices