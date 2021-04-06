Man due in court following Cork to Limerick car chase

A man has been arrested and charged after being followed by gardaí to a Limerick industrial estate when he failed to stop at a checkpoint in Cork.
After failing to stop at a checkpoint in Kanturk on April 4, the man led gardaí on a car chase from the north Cork village to Raheen Industrial Estate in Limerick.
Following the car, gardaí observed the man travelling at high speeds and driving on the wrong side of the road.
The car eventually came to stop after crashing at a roundabout in the industrial estate. No other vehicle was involved.
The man, 20s, was arrested and brought to Roxboro Garda Station and detained.
He is due before Kilmallock District Court this evening.