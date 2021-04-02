Gardaí seize car, Rolex watches and €18k cash in Cork city

Gardaí in Cork city have seized a sum of cash, two watches and a car.
Gardaí seized €18,000 in cash and two suspected Rolex watches believed to be worth around €18,000. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 10:15
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Cork city have seized a sum of cash, two watches and a car.

During a routine patrol using the Garda Mobility App on Lower Glanmire Road at around 9.30am a car was stopped.

Gardaí were able to determine the car had no tax and no insurance.

After speaking with the driver of the vehicle, a man in his 30s, Gardaí carried out a search of the vehicle.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized €18,000 in cash and two suspected Rolex watches believed to be worth around €18,000.

The car was also seized for not having tax or insurance.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

