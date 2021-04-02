Man, 20s, arrested following seizure of imitation firearm and €2k of drugs

Gardaí have arrested a man following the execution of a search warrant at a house in Tipperary.
A house on Fethard Street, Mullinahone was searched by Gardaí assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit yesterday.
During the course of the search, Gardaí seized cannabis herb, cocaine, amphetamines and tablets with an estimated street value of €2,100.
A suspected imitation revolver was also seized. All items will now be sent for analysis.
A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Clonmel Garda Station.