Three arrested after gardaí find loaded shotgun following Blanchardstown chase

A loaded shotgun was found by gardaí in Blanchardstown after a brief chase which saw three men arrested.
A car was observed to be driving at speed by gardaí and was later found on Wellview Grove.
The three occupants of the car, all male, left the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.
Following a short chase all three men, one in his 30s and the other two in their 20s, were caught and arrested.
Following a search of the area around the vehicle gardaí seized a loaded single barrel Berretta shotgun.
It has been sent for analysis by the Ballistics Unit and the car was seized for a technical examination.
The three men have been detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station.
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.