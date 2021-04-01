Girl, 16, pleads guilty to attacking garda

A 16-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to attacking and injuring a garda during a public order incident in Dublin.

The teenager was remanded on bail to appear again at the Dublin Children’s Court in May for sentencing.

Judge Bernadette Owens was told there was a large scale public order incident at Essex Street, Dublin 2 on Aug. 8 last year.

A number of youths became increasingly aggressive toward gardaí, the court heard.

They were cautioned to leave the area and a number of arrests were made, said Garda Sergeant Derek Dalton.

It was alleged the girl, then aged 15, punched a female garda in the face resulting in a “significant black eye”.

The officer had to take a week off work.

A pre-sentence probation report has been sought.