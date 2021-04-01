Firearms discovered in ditch in Cork

Gardaí in Cork have seized two suspected firearms discovered in a ditch.

A member of the public reported yesterday that they had found two suspected handguns at Ballycollie Road, Whitescross.

Detective Gardaí attended the scene where a suspected revolver and a semi-automatic pistol that were uncovered in a ditch.

The scene is currently being preserved for a technical examination and a search is being carried out in the area by the Divisional Search Team and the Southern Region Dog Unit.

The two suspected firearms will now be sent for analysis.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.