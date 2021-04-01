Dubliner allegedly caught with drugs in van remanded in custody

The Dubliner who was allegedly caught at a routine Covid checkpoint in Cork with a €140,000 stash of cannabis herb in the back of his van was remanded in custody for a month.

Sergeant John Kelleher said an adjournment was sought to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said there was consent to an adjournment for four weeks for a case which relates to a very recent date. Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until April 28.

Cannabis charges

Thomas Gahan, aged 32, of Kilmahuddrick Road, Clondalkin, Dublin, appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Garda Ray O’Brien arrested Mr Gahan and brought him before the court last weeks on charges of possession of cannabis and having the illegal drug for the purpose of selling or supplying to others.

One of the allegations made by Garda O’Brien in the course of his bail objection was that Mr Gahan had given him a false name and details. He alleged that the defendant gave the name of a relative and supplied a number of details such as an address and date of birth that tallied with the false name which he had given. Mr Gahan later said he had panicked.

Checkpoint in Glanmire

Garda O’Brien also said that the young man told them that he previously had a cocaine addiction but that this was in the past and he was now an occasional user.

The checkpoint that gave rise to the charges was on the M8 at Killydonoghue in Glanmire and the defendant was stopped driving his van at 8.20pm on Tuesday, March 23.

It was alleged that his vehicle was searched at the scene, and a large amount of suspected cannabis herb with a street value of €140,000 was found in the rear of the van.